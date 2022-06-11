Why Sheffield United would be "good fit" for Dion Sanderson if Wolves man joins ahead of Sunderland

The defender, who has twice been close to joining United on loan before agreeing moves elsewhere, has once again emerged as a target for United as they look to bolster their defence.

Sources in the Midlands suggested recently that Sanderson would cost around £5m to buy permanently but after signing a new long-term contract at Molineux last summer, Wolves are understood to be open to another loan move away after similar spells at Cardiff City, Sunderland, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

Sunderland are also interested in bringing him back to the Stadium of Light following their promotion to the Championship – a level that Liam Keen, who covers Wolves for local outlet Express & Star, sees Sanderson playing at either way.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dion has largely taken the traditional route of dropping to League One and the Championship for some loan experience,” Keen told The Star, “and for the most part it has paid off.

“At both Cardiff and Sunderland he impressed and became a key figure for the squad, while also being admired by the fans.

“He is highly thought of at Wolves and as a homegrown player the supporters are eager for him to do well, but he may suit another Championship loan - which could benefit Sheffield United.

Dion Sanderson faced Sheffield United towards the end of last season: David Klein / Sportimage

“This season, his loan at Birmingham was hugely impressive. Playing on the right of a back three, Sanderson showed his mixture of pace, positioning and technical ability in a position that suits him down to the ground.

“Considering United’s system, too, it would be a good fit.”

Sanderson was a target for United before he went to Birmingham and after being recalled to Wolves in January, following a shortage of bodies at Molineux, United made another approach – only to discover that Sanderson had already agreed to join QPR.

“Unfortunately his spell in London was less successful and the same positives that those at Birmingham expressed, were now becoming weaknesses,” Keen added.

“People following him at QPR explained to me how he has struggled with confidence and mistakes have crept in, despite playing in the same position.

“Sanderson is on a long-term deal at Wolves but at 22 years old, it is probably time he became ready to challenge and unfortunately all the signs show he would benefit from another spell in the Championship.

“He is a talented player who is on the periphery of Wolves’ first team and he would have featured in pre-season if injury did not prevent him. I would not be surprised if Wolves could be tempted by a permanent move, if the money was right, but either way I would expect to see him leave for the Championship again, even if a loan was on the table.