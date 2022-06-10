The 32-year-old is understood to have been made available for loan by the Magpies, as they gear up for another big-spending transfer window following their Saudi-led takeover.

Gayle has previously been linked with United during Chris Wilder’s time in charge, and he only played eight times in the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

iNews report that Wilder, now in charge of United’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough, is once again sniffing around Gayle on loan but that the Blades are also interested.

In his last season in the Championship, Gayle scored 23 times in 33 starts on loan for West Bromwich Albion – although that was in 2018/19 and he has only netted five times for the Magpies in the seasons since.

Gayle is also thought to earn around £40,000 a week at St. James’ Park, although that may not be the barrier it once was to a potential move to Bramall Lane considering chief executive Stephen Bettis’ recent insistence that United could afford to sign a player on loan this summer who earns £70,000 a week at his parent club.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United in action with Michael Mancienne of Burton (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"To put it bluntly, the loan market means we can sign a player on £70,000 a week from a Premier League club because of where the numbers are, so we feel we can get a couple of really decent players from the Premier League,” Bettis said.

“It's also our reputation as well that helps - we've built relationships and players have been successful here so they don't mind them coming here.”