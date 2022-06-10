Sheffield United: What happened to Alex Collado and Yann Karamoh after failed loan moves to Bramall Lane?

Alex Collado and Yann Karamoh were thought to be on their way to Bramall Lane, from Barcelona and Parma respectively, as Slavisa Jokanović’s revolution finally got underway. Until, that was, the deadline came and went and neither man was, to use transfer-window speak, ‘in the building’.

Collado’s move collapsed after the youngster’s representatives moved the goalposts late in the day, while Karamoh failed to obtain the necessary work permit needed to move to England after the switch was agreed.

Jokanović was frustrated by the developments but left United a few months later, with the Blades recovering under his predecessor Paul Heckingbottom to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

But what happened to the two men who so nearly became Blades?

Collado in particular was left in a sticky situation after the collapse of his move. He hadn’t been registered with Barca in anticipation of the move and La Liga rules effectively prohibited him from playing for the Spanish giants for the rest of the season.

That led to a switch to La Liga rivals Granada – and ironically Collado made his debut shortly after against Barcelona. He made 17 appearances in all and scored twice as Granada were relegated to the second tier, finishing a point adrift of fourth-bottom Mallorca.

Alex Sandro (L) of Juventus is challenged by Yann Karamoh of Parma (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images )

That hasn’t put clubs off him, however, with Eintracht Frankfurt linked with a move and La Liga trio Elche, Espanyol and Real Sociedad also keen. Barcelona boss Xavi is understand to want to keep Collado at the Camp Nou, however; meaning he may have a part to play next season.