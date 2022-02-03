Why Sheffield United cult hero Glyn Hodges could be a key man for Blades' neighbours Doncaster Rovers

Hodges played over 170 times for the Blades in a near-five year spell at Bramall Lane, leaving a lasting impression on United fans.

A former Wales international, Hodges moved into coaching after his playing career ended and after two caretaker spells at Barnsley, he spent just over a year in charge of AFC Wimbledon before leaving last year.

Hodges was unveiled as Rovers’ new set-piece coach last week under McSheffrey, who took over last year after the sacking of Richie Wellens.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club have put a role out there as set-piece coach and he’ll come in as that,” McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press, “but I know he’ll add a lot more value than that.

“He’ll share the load with things. It’s another good addition to the support network for me and we’re building a good backroom staff now.

“Glyn brings a wealth of experience, working at some good clubs.

Glyn Hodges during his time at Sheffield United

“He was backroom staff with Mark Hughes wherever he went, including the Welsh national squad.

“He brings that experience and some great support for me.

“He came in and met the lads, took training and the energy was good. It looked a good set up and I think he’ll be good for us.”

Glyn Hodges gets to work with Doncaster Rovers: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers are bottom of the League One table, nine points adrift of fourth-bottom Morecambe, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m here to look at set-pieces but I’ll be eyes and ears too,” Hodges said. “Because maybe I’ll see things that Gary or Frank [Sinclair, assistant] don’t.