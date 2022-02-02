Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson felt they deserved more against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls ran out 2-0 winners at Hillsborough on Tuesday, with goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing securing all three points for Darren Moore’s side while their manager watched from home after testing positive for Covid-19 in the build-up for the game.

The Owls had 64% of the possession and had 18 shots to Morecambe’s seven - they also made five times more key passes than the visitors on the night (15/3) - but things were a lot more even in the second 45, and the Shrimps boss felt his side should have gotten back into it.

Speaking after the game, Robinson said, “I’m proud of the boys tonight… To come here in a stadium like this, I thought we totally dominated the second half, we took the game to them.

“We were a little bit passive in the first-half, they overran us for 15/20 minutes, we made a change to the system second half and the boys were superb.

“We pressed them, took the game to them, fine lines in football again, they score a 30-yard wonder goal, we have a goal disallowed in the first half that comes off them so Cole (Stockton) can’t be offside.

“We have to take the positives from that and take the performance into Saturday against Bolton… If we can go and press the same way as we’ve done against Sheffield Wednesday, we can certainly do it at home against Bolton.”

He also said, “I think the braver you are, the luckier you get. I thought we were a little bit passive in that spell for 20 minutes in the first half, towards the end of the half when they started to dominate, when we didn’t pass the ball enough.

“They were getting too much room between midfield and defence. In the second half, we stepped forward more and believed a little bit more.