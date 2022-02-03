Widespread reports in the national media suggest Sunderland have offered the former Manchester United captain the manager’s job at the Stadium of Light, where he started out in management and achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2007.

Keane spent two years as Sunderland boss and also spent two years at Ipswich Town before roles as an assistant at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and with the Republic of Ireland. He has since go on to become a renowned television pundit, but has recently made clear his desire to get back into management.

Roy Keane is in the frame for the Sunderland manager's job, according to reports.

The Black Cats managerial post has been vacant since they controversially sacked Lee Johnson over the weekend with the side sat third in the league just two points from the top spot.

Keane’s appointment would be an interesting move and would likely change the complexion of the promotion race one way or another.

Sunderland sit eight points ahead of eight-placed Wednesday but have played a game more. Both legs of League One fixtures between the two clubs have been played already; Wednesday winning the Hillsborough tie 3-0 before a 5-0 reversal at the Stadium of Light in December.

Among the other favourites for the Sunderland job have been former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock, newly available former Hull City manager Grant McCann, ex-Preston boss Alex Neil and former Leeds United midfielder Paddy Kisnorbo, now manager of Melbourne City.