Charlie Goode’s deadline-day loan arrival from Brentford completed United’s incoming business early on the final day of the window, having signed Adam Davies as Robin Olsen’s replacement earlier in January.

The Blades also brought back Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion, while allowing Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman to move out on temporary deals to Salernitana and Millwall respectively.

Earlier in the window Michael Verrips and Oli Burke also departed, while Adlène Guedioura’s short time at Bramall Lane came to an end earlier this week when an agreement to terminate his contract was reached.

Regan Slater also departed for Hull City, with a determination to play regular first-team football a driving force behind the decision to leave his hometown club.

So, as United approach a few-month period that could be seismic in the future of the football club as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League following relegation last season, what is their strongest XI, when all (or nearly all) their players are fully fit, healthy and available?

Our man Danny Hall had a go, but couldn’t just pick 11 players – so here is Sheffield United’s strongest matchday 18 squad, in his eyes. Let us know which of his selections you would agree and disagree with, and your strongest XI, through our social media channels.

Wes Foderingham Since being handed the gloves after Robin Olsen's injury, Foderingham has been in superb form and made another big save at a crucial time at Peterborough on Saturday. Despite Adam Davies' signing, he's still my No.1

Jayden Bogle He has serious competition breathing down his neck in George Baldock but Bogle has responded to that challenge well and is a real, real threat down the right with his trickery. If and when he can consistently add the end product - which will come - United have a real player on their hands

Chris Basham Still the best option to play that role on the right of a back three, although Charlie Goode may fancy his chances of changing that perception when he gets his chance. So comfortable on the ball and rarely gets beaten going the other way, too

John Egan The Irishman has looked more like the Egan of old in recent weeks and speculation linking him with a Premier League move late in the window can come as no surprise