Sheffield United's Luke Freeman outlines motivations behind Millwall loan move

The forward, previously United’s record signing when he moved from Queens Park Rangers just after the Blades were promoted to the Premier League, has struggled to command a regular place in the starting line-up during his time in South Yorkshire, and joined Millwall for the rest of the season just before the deadline

The move was ratified just in time and announced the following day, meaning Freeman wasn’t eligible to make his debut in Millwall’s draw with Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's been pretty hectic!" Freeman told Millwall’s official website.

“We got the deal over the line just before the deadline. I'm delighted to be here. I've learned a lot about the lads and the gaffer, so I'm looking forward to being a part of it all.

“The manager has been looking at me for a while now, but the feeling is mutual. We've crossed paths a lot and I'm looking forward to working with him.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United has joined Millwall on loan: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I want to help the team and get some more minutes myself. I hope I can help the lads with some creativity and bring some goals and assists. I can't wait to get out there."