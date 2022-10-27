Corberan, formerly of Leeds United's U23s and Huddersfield Town, was unveiled earlier this week as Steve Bruce's successor after the ex-Blades defender and manager was fired earlier this month.

The Baggies are second bottom in the Championship standings, just above Corberan's old side Huddersfield, while United are fifth and have fallen six points behind leaders Burnley.

"When we prepared for West Brom at Bramall Lane last season, Steve had just come in," Heckingbottom said this afternoon.

"We know something will be different but we don't know what and we have to be prepared as well as we can but when it's like that, the emphasis has to be on us and how well we can prepare as much as anything.

"There are similarities with West Brom and Huddersfield at times under Carlos but we're guessing. There'll be certain things we are sure we can expect, especially in terms of personnel and their threats.

"But the emphasis has to be on us, being more clinical at the top of the pitch and virtually giving nothing away at the other end."

The Baggies, after a strong summer recruitment drive, were seen as one of the sides who should challenge for promotion but they struggled under Bruce this season and Heckingbottom admitted he was "surprised" at their position going into the game.

"I saw a few of their games early on and they should have won games, they could easily have been higher up," he said. "But they're not. We talk about the fine margins and that's what it's like.

"The best thing is to be focused because it can change at any time. In terms of the squad and the experience they have, they'll fancy their chances of turning it around without a doubt and we have to be ready for that.