United revealed in a statement yesterday that they have been contacted by Sheffield Council and the local safety advisory group over the issue of supporters not sitting in their allocated seats at the back of the Kop, causing potential overcrowding issues at home games.

The decision to stop selling matchday tickets will hit the club financially and the Blades have been warned that further repercussions could include sections - or entire stands - being closed if the incidents persist.

And boss Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of his side's trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekend, said: "It's got to the point where the club have been put under pressure to do something about it.

"So we have to do something about it, otherwise the next step is they take it out of our control. We'll appeal to the fans to help us manage it ourselves rather than others stepping in.

"If that happens, there's no thought for our team, fans or football club. The decisions will be about closing sections and stands, and we don't want that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage