Sheffield United duo put on notice to feature for Blades after returning from long injury absences

Sheffield United pair John Fleck and Jack Robinson have been told they will be thrust into further action in the coming weeks after returning from injury to boost the options at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal.

By Danny Hall
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 4:17pm

Fleck recently made his return to the United side after a lengthy period on the sidelines following a broken leg, while Robinson is still to make his first appearance of the season after damaging a knee in a freak training-ground collision with Sander Berge.

The return of both men is timely given United’s remarkable injury record so far this season, and as they look to recapture the form that took them to the summit of the Championship table before the international break. After failing to win since, they travel to West Bromwich Albion this weekend fifth in the standings.

“I think those two in particular, as people and players, when they're fit and firing, they know what we're about,” Heckingbottom said of Fleck and Robinson. “And what we want as a staff and how to go and execute that.

“So for me, it's a big plus having them fit and available. Game by game, day by day, we'll keep improving them and pushing and pushing. Because at some point they're going to be called upon, and we know that.”

“They're not 100 per cent,” Heckingbottom added, “but we can start them, no problem. I'm very conscious of the fact we're low on numbers so we're going to be using all the players and making sure we make changes from the bench.”

Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Jack Robinson and John Fleck of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
