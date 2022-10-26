Sheffield United duo put on notice to feature for Blades after returning from long injury absences

Fleck recently made his return to the United side after a lengthy period on the sidelines following a broken leg, while Robinson is still to make his first appearance of the season after damaging a knee in a freak training-ground collision with Sander Berge.

The return of both men is timely given United’s remarkable injury record so far this season, and as they look to recapture the form that took them to the summit of the Championship table before the international break. After failing to win since, they travel to West Bromwich Albion this weekend fifth in the standings.

“I think those two in particular, as people and players, when they're fit and firing, they know what we're about,” Heckingbottom said of Fleck and Robinson. “And what we want as a staff and how to go and execute that.

“So for me, it's a big plus having them fit and available. Game by game, day by day, we'll keep improving them and pushing and pushing. Because at some point they're going to be called upon, and we know that.”

“They're not 100 per cent,” Heckingbottom added, “but we can start them, no problem. I'm very conscious of the fact we're low on numbers so we're going to be using all the players and making sure we make changes from the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad