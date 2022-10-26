Wales' defender Rhys Norrington-Davies (L) vies with Poland's striker Robert Lewandowski (R) (GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was an almost certainty to make the plane to Qatar for Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958, after nailing down a place in the Blades’ first team in an impressive season so far.

But his involvement at the World Cup was thrown into serious doubt when he suffered a hamstring injury away at Coventry City last week and although club boss Paul Heckingbottom declined to make any public statements about the severity of the issue, apart from admitting it was “a big one”, former Blades defender Page admitted: “It looks like he will be out.

"We are awaiting confirmation and it is a big shame for us and for him. He's been brilliant for us. I've seen him quite a bit for Sheffield United this season and arguably he's been their best player.

"So for him to get injured is so disappointing for him. But he has got a massive future in front of him."

Norrington-Davies seized the chance afforded him by injuries to wing-back rivals Enda Stevens and Max Lowe and was thriving at either wing-back or left-sided centre half before going down at Coventry, leaving the pitch on a stretcher with his head in his hands.

The defender, who was born in Saudi Arabia before relocating to Wales as a youngster, has 13 caps for Wales and would have likely formed a key part of Page’s plans for the tournament, which kicks off for Wales on November 21 against the USA.