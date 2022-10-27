The former Brentford man has not played for United for over two years after a nightmare time with a knee issue, which forced him to go under the knife twice in a bid to solve the problem.

He remains in training at United’s Shirecliffe training base but was omitted from United’s EFL squad when a decision was taken that he wouldn’t be fit before January. Heckingbottom admits O’Connell is a subject often brought up with him, from fans as well as the media, and wishes he could say more.

“Everyone asks because everyone loves him and I always think I should be saying more,” Heckingbottom said. “But there's nothing to say. We're working hard with him; no-one works harder than Jack but we want him to enjoy his time trying to get fit rather than putting pressure on and the constant worry and strain that comes with it.

“He can't work any harder. We can't make it any faster or any clearer or any easier, so it's about supporting him and supporting that journey. Making it as pleasurable as we can and keeping him involved around the boys as much as possible. Because he's great to have about.

“It's always tough to talk about because you feel like you want to say more but we can't, we're just helping him in the position he's in. Being here in the Premier League, I had him back on the grass a few times, and at the start of last season. So he keeps having steps forward and steps back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack O’Connell of Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“So I don’t want to get excited about any steps forward again and then it be negative. It's pointless. So we'll keep working and supporting him through all these steps and those tough times.”

O’Connell, who has completed a sports science degree and then began a Master’s before placing it on hold to concentrate on his rehabilitation, has been helping out coaching staff in the Bramall Lane gym and putting his teammates through their paces, alongside his rehabilitation as he battles for fitness. The defender’s contract is also up at the end of the season, and a decision must be made on that front by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having been in that position, it is horrible,” continued Heckingbottom, casting his mind back to his own playing days and injury struggles. “But he can also contribute a hell of a lot while he's here. It's fantastic to have him in the gym and any meetings we get him in.

“Rhys was also speaking to him about playing left centre-back before he got injured. So wherever we can use him, we use him. Because he's got value and we want him to understand that as well. They're all mates in there as well and you can be lonely and feel like you're on your own.