The Blades return to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship but will be looking for their first opening day win in years.

Sheffield United hope to repeat Man City transfer trick as they target loan market"> Sheffield United will return to Premier League action in fewer than nine weeks and now fans know when they will find out which club The Blades will take on first.

Paul Heckingbottom successfully steered Sheffield United into an automatic promotion spot last season after a second year in the Championship following relegation from the top flight in 2021.

Last time the club was promoted Chris Wilder stunned the Premier League with a ninth-placed finish and fans will be hoping that Heckingbottom can emulate such success and keep the side away from a relegation battle.

Sheffield United will be joined by fellow promoted Championship sides Burnley and Luton Town and some supporters may hope to take on one of those clubs on the first weekend for what, on paper, is an easier start.

However, others will be eyeing up trips to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium or Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as tasty ways to kickstart life in the Premier League.

Before that day comes, Sheffield United have some recruiting to do and Paul Heckingbottom is aware that the club will have to spend shrewdly to bring in the right men ahead of next season.

He said: "What we'll do, what we've got to do, is work in a specific area and I think we can do that because we've shown it before. Obviously, when you look at what some of the other clubs have got, it can't be about money. That's nothing other than a statement of fact. So what we do is look at specific areas, and find a niche if you want to put it like that."

Here's all we know about the Premier League fixture release date and season structure.

When are the Premier League fixtures being announced?

The Premier League has confirmed that fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9 am on Thursday, June 15. This includes the opening weekend of matches as well as all 380 league fixtures for the whole season.

Of course, exact dates in each Gameweek will change over the season due to broadcasting deals, but Sheffield United fans will be able to fill their calendars with the matches to come. The Premier League season begins on Saturday, August 12 and will end on Sunday, May 19.

Is there a winter break or any other changes to the Premier League season?

Sheffield United fans will found out the club’s first fixture on Thursday (Image: Getty Images)

The Premier League is billing this season as a 'return to normal' after campaigns were disrupted by Covid-19 and the winter World Cup in Qatar.

There will be a short mid-season break for players between January 13 and January 20.

How do Sheffield United tend to fare on the opening day of the season?

Sheffield United lost both of their opening day fixtures over the last two years in the Championship. The Blades were defeated 1-0 at home against Birmingham City in 2021 and by the same scoreline away at Watford in 2022.

When in the Premier League, Sheffield United managed an away draw against Bournemouth in 2019 but lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 to start the relegation campaign.

