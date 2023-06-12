Sheffield United’s academy received another feather in its cap as another of its graduates became an international footballer.

In a weekend that Kyle Walker, the former Blades youngster, wrote his name in footballing folklore by helping Manchester City to the treble by winning the Champions League in Turkey, another Shirecliffe graduate made his international bow in Mauritius.

Otis Khan, who made two substitute appearances for the Blades after coming through the ranks before departing, has since made well over 250 appearances in his senior career and, at 27, made his Pakistan debut in a 3-0 defeat to the host nation in the opening match of the Mauritius Four Nations Cup.

Kenya and Djibouti are also involved in the competition, which Pakistan are using as preparation for the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) in India later this month.

Khan’s international clearance to represent Pakistan was completed last month. Formerly of Manchester United’s academy before joining the Blades’ set-up, Khan is now at Grimsby Town and helped them reach the FA Cup quarter-finals last season.

Jimmy Khan was one of the first overseas-based players to represent the Pakistan national team back in 1989 and told Sky Sports News that the former Blade’s debut will “mean everything to Otis.”

“It was one of the greatest moments of my life [to play for Pakistan] and I know it will mean everything to Otis. We need to see more role models like Easah [Suliman, the former England U20 captain now eligible to represent Pakistan] and Otis and I hope they can use some of their stardust to talk about how proud they are to play for the country.

