Ryan Kent, the winger linked with a summer transfer move to Sheffield United, has completed a switch to Fenerbahce after his exit from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal after his five-year stay at Ibrox came to an end. He was one of a number of players who left Rangers at the end of the season and joins the Turkish giants, who won their seventh domestic cup on Sunday but finished second in the Super Lig, eight points behind rivals Galatasaray, in last season’s table.

The lack of wingers in United’s 3-5-2 formation had cast doubt on United’s reported interest in some eyes but boss Paul Heckingbottom has previously brought in wide men, including Reda Khadra, as he seeks a tactical flexibility to cope in the Premier League next season after promotion.

United have also been linked again with Kent’s former Ibrox teammate Glen Kamara, who is thought to be available for a fee of around £4m this summer after reaching something of a crossroads in his career at the Scottish giants.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone associated with the club for winning the cup,” Kent said after his move was confirmed. “It’s an honour to be joining Fenerbahce.