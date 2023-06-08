Sheffield United are preparing for life in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship

Sheffield United are preparing for their return to the big time after clinching second place in the Championship last season.

In Paul Heckingbottom’s first full campaign in charge at Bramall Lane, the Blades finished comfortably in the automatic promotion spots as they prepare to play Premier League football for the first time since 2021.

Heckingbottom took over at the Blades in November 2021 and led a struggling United side into the play-offs which they lost to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.

However, Sheffield United proved one of the stand-out sides from the 2022-23 Championship season under Heckingbottom, earning promotion alongside Burnley and Luton Town.

The Blades were only one of a handful of clubs who did not go through a managerial change last season with some sides even opting to change manager more than once.

With the season wrapped up, we have looked at the win ratios of every manager to take charge of four or more games in the second tier last season to see where Heckingbottom ranks. Take a look...

