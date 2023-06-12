News you can trust since 1887
Coach pays tribute to departing legend Sharp

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Billy Sharp’s statistics tell the story of his remarkable on-field legacy at Sheffield United but do not justice to the impact he had at his boyhood club behind the scenes.

The Blades fan, striker and skipper was confirmed as one of four players who will leave this summer as United gear up for life in the Premier League, bringing his long and remarkable association with United to an end.

Sharp scored 129 goals in 377 games for United, winning three promotions, but has also served the club wonderfully as a captain and an ambassador. United’s staff have spoken many times about his influence on the club’s younger strikers, with forward coach Jack Lester reminding on many occasions that the best coaches at a club can often be the senior players.

"He took his role seriously and the other bits that come with being a captain, he does them really well," Lester said of Sharp before confirmation that he would move on this summer. "The bits away from football and his organisation of things is excellent.

"On the training ground, he's massively competitive and gives his all and demands from others. If I am doing a finishing drill he's razor sharp and wants to do everything well, score more goals than anyone else and that rubs off on people.

Billy Sharp in Sheffield United training with Daniel Jebbison Billy Sharp in Sheffield United training with Daniel Jebbison
"When you have a Daniel Jebbison looking at Billy, and Billy does everything right, he sees that, sees that that must be the way to do it. Young players learn off older pros as much as coaches, and we have some really good seniors here.

“I always felt that when I came in, with how good they are, how they conduct themselves, how much they want to win. How well they train and everything around the game. That's really helped the development of our young players as much as the coaches. And Billy has been the leader of that."

Sharp, who published an emotional open letter to the Blades after his departure was confirmed, is not expected to be short of offers this summer as he looks to prolong his playing career, with the next target of 250 league goals just one strike away.