Sheffield United have been handed a possible boost as they battle to keep hold of a key star.

Ndiaye continues to be linked with a move away from Bramall Lane as the new season draws closer. The 23-year-old is only under contract until 2024, and talks are ongoing over a new deal, but in the meantime, French giants Marseille are said to be pushing for a deal.

Reports in France have claimed Ndiaye would fancy a move, and some reports have even claimed that personal terms have been agreed, but that may not be the case as the Blades continue to work on a new deal, hoping to agree terms before the new season.

Speaking to the BBC, former Blade Carl Asaba has claimed Ndiaye would be happy to stay with United this season and beyond despite talk of a move away.

“He knows the club love him. He knows the fans love him. I was lucky enough to speak to him off camera about the song the Blades fans sing to him. I know it meant the world to my family (when the crowd sung Asaba’s song) and you can see the glint in his eye. He loves Sheffield United United. He loves the fans,” Asaba said.

“He’s not going to leave for the hell of leaving. He’s not going to leave and think I can earn 10p more. If things are balanced I think he’ll sign. Personally, from what I’m hearing, he’d like to sign. The money, he’s fine with.

