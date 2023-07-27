News you can trust since 1887
13 Premier League free agents still without a club — including released Sheffield Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool stars - gallery

There are still plenty of free options to explore on the transfer market this summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Sheffield United had some tough decisions to make ahead of their promotion back into the Premier League. As they look to field their best possible squad ready for the 2023/24 season, the Blades have had to let go of some household names.

Club legend Billy Sharp was among those released by the club following the expiry of his contract. He is now just one of many free agents currently on the market who are waiting to sign for their next club.

We’ve put together a list of 13 high-profile stars who have been let go by Premier League teams and are available to sign for free this summer, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United stars. Where do you think they will be moving to next?

Last at Manchester United

1. David de Gea

Last at Manchester United

Last at Wolves

2. Adama Traore

Last at Wolves

Last at Sheffield United

3. Billy Sharp

Last at Sheffield United

Last at Spurs

4. Lucas Moura

Last at Spurs

