Stuart McCall, the Sheffield United assistant manager, has allayed any supporters’ fears that Iliman Ndiaye may have had his head turned by the prospect of a big-money move away from Bramall Lane this summer, as speculation over the Blades’ star man continues.

The club’s star asset is yet to put pen to paper on the new deal that has been offered to his representatives, which would drastically improve his current salary but also, crucially, protect United’s interests ahead of his current contract expiring in less than a year’s time.

Marseille’s wish to bring him back to his native France is further muddying the waters ahead of United’s big Premier League kick-off on August 12 - more than a fortnight before the transfer window is set to slam shut at the start of September.

United may be forced into a difficult decision over their prized asset if the contract impasse continues - and, crucially, if Marseille follow up their reported interest with an actual concrete bid for the 23-year-old Senegal star. Ndiaye was serenaded by the 3,800 travelling fans at the Blades’ pre-season friendly at Rotherham United last night but despite a few chances, could not get on the scoresheet.

“He’s disappointed he hasn’t scored tonight,” said United’s assistant manager McCall. “Listen, he’s 100 per cent committed here. Every day he comes in with a smile on his face and if you saw training yesterday, he was laughing and joking about the place.

“liman’s the type of kid that just loves football, whether it’s here or training or wherever. He’ll just get his head down until anything different happens. He’s our player, and we’ve got no worries about his mentality to approach the game. No worries at all. Hopefully, he’ll still be a Blade come the end of the window.”

As The Star reported earlier in the season, United decided to offer Ndiaye an improved contract in a bid to tempt him back to the negotiating table. Currently one of the lowest-paid players in Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team squad, despite being amongst its most high-profile, Ndiaye has also become a senior international with Senegal since signing his first professional deal with United back in 2021.

“He’s a Sheffield United player,” McCall continued. “You saw his performance tonight, he was still lively and wanting to get in positions. He could have maybe had a couple of goals and he’s disappointed not to have scored, and that’s how we want him to be.

“He loves football, he’s infectious and he’s getting his head down and working as hard as he can for the team. It’d be great for everyone if he’s here after the deadline, and who’s to say he won’t? You never know in football what’s round the corner. But one thing we’ll get from Iliman is total commitment and it’ll be brilliant if he’s still here when the window closes.