Sheffield United are facing competition in their bid to sign a Premier League defender on loan

Sheffield United have enquired to Everton about the prospect of taking Mason Holgate on loan for the 2023/24 season, but face competition from Leeds United and Southampton - according to a report.

The Blades kick off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 12 as they look to strengthen their options before the competitive action begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider report Paul Heckingbottom’s side have asked Everton about the prospect of taking Holgate on loan. Leeds and Southampton - both relegated from the top flight last term - have made the same enquiry.

The 26-year-old hails from Doncaster and came through the academy set-up at Barnsley, making his debut for the Tykes in December 2014 in a 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

He was signed by Everton in August 2015, penning a five-year deal after the clubs agreed a reported £2million fee. He spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at West Brom, who were playing in the Championship at the time.

Holgate appears to be on his way out of Goodison Park after being left out of the Toffees squad for a pre-season camp in Switzerland last month. He has two years remaining on his current deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by The Star last month, members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment department, together with Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, viewed the defender as a potential signing following United’s last promotion from the Championship four years ago.

Although a deal proved impossible to broker then, largely for financial reasons, it appears a dossier has continued to be kept on Holgate’s progress since then given his age and potential.

Heckingbottom worked with Holgate at Barnsley, which could give the Blades the edge in the race for his signature. They also have the advantage of Premier League football.