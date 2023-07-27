Sheffield United ‘new away shirt’ leaked as Blades prepare to unveil latest kit

Sheffield United have already revealed two of their three kits for this season but the away shirt has yet to be unveiled.

Sheffield United’s new away shirt looks set to be revealed soon after behind the scenes footage of the launch video were inadvertedly leaked online.

Eagle-eyed Blades fans spotted the jersey on a snapchat story - a yellow shirt with what looks like a maroon trim, being worn in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United revealed their third kit last week, a silver shirt with steel-like detail paying tribute to the city’s heritage, and it was worn against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.