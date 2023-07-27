Sheffield United ‘new away shirt’ leaked as Blades prepare to unveil latest kit

Sheffield United’s new away shirt looks set to be revealed soon after behind the scenes footage of the launch video were inadvertedly leaked online.
Eagle-eyed Blades fans spotted the jersey on a snapchat story - a yellow shirt with what looks like a maroon trim, being worn in the background.
United revealed their third kit last week, a silver shirt with steel-like detail paying tribute to the city’s heritage, and it was worn against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.
The home shirt has also already been unveiled to supporters, with a statement around the release saying: “The iconic red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, captures the essence of Sheffield’s rich industrial history, paying homage to the city’s steel heritage and the 96/98 home shirt. However, the design also reflects Sheffield’s dynamic present and promising future as a vibrant hub of innovation and culture.”