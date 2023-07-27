News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
United’s Francis situation clarified as former trialist set for move

Sheffield United ‘new away shirt’ leaked as Blades prepare to unveil latest kit

Sheffield United have already revealed two of their three kits for this season but the away shirt has yet to be unveiled.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

Sheffield United’s new away shirt looks set to be revealed soon after behind the scenes footage of the launch video were inadvertedly leaked online.

Eagle-eyed Blades fans spotted the jersey on a snapchat story - a yellow shirt with what looks like a maroon trim, being worn in the background.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United revealed their third kit last week, a silver shirt with steel-like detail paying tribute to the city’s heritage, and it was worn against Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

The home shirt has also already been unveiled to supporters, with a statement around the release saying: “The iconic red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, captures the essence of Sheffield’s rich industrial history, paying homage to the city’s steel heritage and the 96/98 home shirt. However, the design also reflects Sheffield’s dynamic present and promising future as a vibrant hub of innovation and culture.”