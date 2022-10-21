United revealed earlier today that the former Liverpool man has been targeted once again on social media, after reporting similar abuse on Instagram last year.

The Blades have reported the abuse to both Instagram and police, and have called on “the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice.”

Brewster, aged 22, was previously racially abused on the pitch during his time at Liverpool and before he became United’s record signing, and will be offered support and assistance by the Blades in the wake of the latest example.

“We've put a statement out as a club and we're all disgusted,” boss Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Norwich City, said.

“Unfortunately we can't get rid of it as of yet and everyone’s doing all they can. We've had discussions as a club and some board members and representatives have spoken to the powers that be at these social media companies, trying to identify the person that's done it and make it more difficult to happen.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United with manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We're not the only club, everyone's doing it. There seems to be a real drive from people within the game to get rid of it, but we need help from people outside the game. We do.

“It's a breeding ground, if people are going to be able to get away with it, it's wrong. Totally wrong. From our point of view, Rhian's one of our players but one of our family if you like and as his manager, it's not nice. That's when you feel different.

“It isn't about football for me. He's one of our young lads, in my position you feel responsible for and protective of these people and players, whether they're 35 or 20. It's a strange feeling, not a nice feeling. a horrible one. You want to do more than just sit here and talk about it.