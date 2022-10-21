The 23-year-old was widely expected to form part of Rob Page’s squad for Qatar after an impressive season so far for club and country, but now faces an anxious wait for results of an assessment of his injury.

Adam Davies, a teammate with both United and Wales, was at the opposite end of the pitch at the CBS Arena when Norrington-Davies went down in agony and signalled immediately to the bench within the first 10 minutes of the game.

“He's been absolutely fantastic this year,” Davies said of the young wing-back.

“He's an absolute machine and speaking to him [after the game]… you never know. It does look bad, but you never know. It’s disappointing for him, but we'll see what the injury is.”

Norrington-Davies’ injury capped a frustrating night for the Blades as Martyn Waghorn’s late penalty sentenced them to defeat – their third in four games.

Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington Davies faces a spell on the sidelines, with the Qatar World Cup on the horizon: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Davies made a long-awaited debut for the Blades in the Midlands in the absence of Wes Foderingham, serving a three-match ban after being sent off against Blackpool, and admitted his timely introduction will “do no harm” ahead of his own World Cup adventure with Page’s men.

“Wayne and Danny are fantastic goalkeepers as well,” Davies, speaking to SUTV, said of rival Wales goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

“It [the World Cup] is something I'm really looking forward to. I can't wait for that in a couple of weeks.”