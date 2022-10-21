The Blades revealed the abuse in a statement on Friday afternoon, with the former Liverpool striker being targeted again with abuse via social media.

Brewster has previously received racist abuse on Instagram, and was racially abused in a UEFA Youth League tie against Spartak Moscow back in 2017 during his time at Anfield.

United say the messages have been reported to Instagram and police, with Brewster being offered “support and assistance”. The club say they will also “push the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice.”

The abuse comes during Black History Month, with Brewster recently joining fellow Blades Wes Foderingham and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss their experiences of racism with Kick It Out's Troy Townsend, and after Brewster’s Blades teammate Kyron Gordon reported racist abuse away at Hull City.

The Blades statement read: “It is with regret that we report that striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse via social media.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United has received racist abuse, with the Blades saying they are "disgusted": Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Rhian is a member of the Blades family and the club is disgusted by the messages, which have been reported to the police and Instagram. He will now be offered support and assistance as we push the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice.