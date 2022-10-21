News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Stoke City man makes "best squad" claim over Blades teammates

Adam Davies, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, has admitted it is a “pleasure” to be training with his quality Blades teammates every day, after describing the squad as “100 per cent” the best he has ever been involved in.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The goalkeeper – formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Stoke City – made his long-awaited debut at Coventry City in midweek and was unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet, only being beaten by a late Martyn Waghorn penalty which sentenced United to a third defeat in four games.

Davies has had to be patient since arriving at Bramall Lane, with No.1 Wes Foderingham impressing between the sticks. But Foderingham’s suspension has opened the door for the Wales international, who said: “The squad's fantastic, isn't it? The strength in depth is there, lads are coming back and looking at the bench [at Coventry], anyone would have had an impact coming on.

“It's just about us working together, keeping going and trying to get three points on Saturday now.”

Davies, whose reintroduction to first-team football may prove especially timely with the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon next month, will retain his place tomorrow when Norwich City visit Bramall Lane.

“The standards in training are fantastic,” he told SUTV. “It’s 100 per cent the best squad I've ever been involved in and it's an absolute pleasure to be training with them every day.

Adam Davies of Sheffield United applauds the fans after the game at Coventry: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“You can see on the pitch we've dominated most of the [Coventry] game and just not been able to do that final little bit, but it'll come. And if we keep playing like that, I think we'll be okay.”

