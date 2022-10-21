Tommy Lee, the former Chesterfield goalkeeper and academy coach at United’s city rivals Sheffield Wednesday, made the switch to United in 2020 to a similar role at Shirecliffe but has now returned to the Old Trafford club, where he began his playing career.

Training Ground Guru report that Lee is replacing another former Blade in Alan Fettis at the Premier League giants, after the ex-United loanee joined Middlesbrough in the summer.

Ex-United academy chief Travis Binnion is the Red Devils’ head of player development and coaching, while a number of coaches – and ex-Derby man Tom Huddlestone – have arrived since the end of last season as part of a mass reshuffle.

Lee said in 2020 that the prospect of working with close pal Jack Lester at United was behind his cross-city switch from Wednesday to United.

Tommy Lee was Sheffield United's academy goalkeeping coach before returning to Manchester United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

