Watch Sheffield United's Steel City winner as Tyreese Campbell sends Sheffield Wednesday packing
Sheffield United striker, Tyreese Campbell, gave the Blades bragging rights over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.
It proved to be a tight fixture at Bramall Lane as the Blades and Owls locked horns for the first time in almost six years, with a game of no great quality playing out in front of a sold-out S2 crowd. Chris Wilder spoke of his pride at how his side handled the pressure, and Campbell wrote his name into the United history books with his calm finish past James Beadle.
He sent Unitedites into raptures in the stands after his 50th minute strike, and you can check it out here:
