Danny Rohl’s message to Sheffield United fans after first experience of derby in Sheffield Wednesday colours

Danny Rohl, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, sent a thank-you message to Sheffield United fans for the warm welcome to Bramall Lane on his first experience of a Steel City derby this afternoon. The German masterminded a great escape survival bid for the Owls last season to set up the first derby since 2019, and was spoken about in glowing terms pre-match by his opposite number Chris Wilder.

But there was less respect for the 35-year-old from the Bramall Lane terraces, who mocked Wednesdayites chanting his name with a “Sausage Roll” chant in the second half after their side went ahead through Tyrese Campbell’s second-half goal. Despite throwing an increasing number of attacking players on the pitch Rohl’s men couldn’t find a way past Michael Cooper as United’s remarkable defensive record at Bramall Lane continued.

This was United’s sixth clean sheet on the bounce at home and post-match Rohl was asked about his relationship with Wilder, the two having bumped into each other at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road. “When you meet him, you say hello and speak about football and it was all good,” Rohl said. “During the game both managers wanted to win.

“I had a nice welcome today from the Sheffield United fans so thank you for this, and also for the goodbye. I take it, it is normal in a derby and all in all, it was fair play from both sides. A good duel, just what we want to see and in the end it was unlucky from our side.”