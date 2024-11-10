Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl’s message to Sheffield United fans after saucy derby "sausage roll" jibes

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Danny Rohl’s message to Sheffield United fans after first experience of derby in Sheffield Wednesday colours

Danny Rohl, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, sent a thank-you message to Sheffield United fans for the warm welcome to Bramall Lane on his first experience of a Steel City derby this afternoon. The German masterminded a great escape survival bid for the Owls last season to set up the first derby since 2019, and was spoken about in glowing terms pre-match by his opposite number Chris Wilder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But there was less respect for the 35-year-old from the Bramall Lane terraces, who mocked Wednesdayites chanting his name with a “Sausage Roll” chant in the second half after their side went ahead through Tyrese Campbell’s second-half goal. Despite throwing an increasing number of attacking players on the pitch Rohl’s men couldn’t find a way past Michael Cooper as United’s remarkable defensive record at Bramall Lane continued.

Rival fans join forces to condemn sick Baldock taunt during derby game

United ratings v Owls as 8/10 men ensure city remains red and white

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United takeover situation amid "spending cap" clarity, transfer plans

This was United’s sixth clean sheet on the bounce at home and post-match Rohl was asked about his relationship with Wilder, the two having bumped into each other at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road. “When you meet him, you say hello and speak about football and it was all good,” Rohl said. “During the game both managers wanted to win.

“I had a nice welcome today from the Sheffield United fans so thank you for this, and also for the goodbye. I take it, it is normal in a derby and all in all, it was fair play from both sides. A good duel, just what we want to see and in the end it was unlucky from our side.”

Related topics:Danny RohlSheffield WednesdayDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice