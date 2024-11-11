Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United and Wednesday fans join forces to condemn sick George Baldock taunt during derby clash

Supporters of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday gathered together to strongly condemn the actions of a visiting Owls fan who appeared to mock former Blades star George Baldock’s death during this afternoon’s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane. United ran out 1-0 winners in the first derby since 2019, thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s second-half goal.

But fans on both sides put aside derby rivalries to condemn the action of the Owls supporter, who was pictured with a message on his phone screen appearing to mock the tragic passing of the Greek international Baldock last month. An individual’s name was quickly circulated, although it could not be confirmed that he was the one responsible, after the image was shared on social media.

The sick actions fly in the face of a classy club response from Wednesday after Baldock’s tragic passing, including a minute’s applause in his honour and the laying of flowers at the Bramall Lane shrine before an U21s derby. Blades fan Alfredo tweeted: “Have to say the vast vast majority of Wednesdayites showed nothing but class around Baldock’s death. One idiot doesn’t represent a club, we certainly have our own.”

Chlöe Bannan, the wife of Owls skipper Barry Bannan, also posted: “That is absolutely abhorrent, and they’re nothing to do with Wednesday,” while Thomas Jubb described it as “an absolute disgrace.”

We understand that the incident will be investigated by Wednesday with a view to taking action once the evidence has been examined. Recently an Owls supporter was banned for life after an “abhorrent” social media post following the death of a West Bromwich Albion supporter at Hillsborough while 12 months ago, a Wednesdayite was handed a suspended 12-week prison sentence for mocking young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery’s death on his mobile phone.