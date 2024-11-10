Two pundits gave their take on Sheffield United’s home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder and Tyrese Campbell were both identified as key reasons behind Sheffield United’s narrow win against arch rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eagerly anticipated clash between the Steel City rivals went the way of the Blades as a second-half goal from Campbell separated the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at Bramall Lane. The former Stoke City frontman kept his cool to make the most of neat approach play from Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer by firing beyond Owls keeper James Beadle five minutes into the second-half.

Former United striker Billy Sharp urged Campbell to ‘cherish that moment’ after he grabbed his second goal for the club in their biggest game of the season so far.

The Blades legend told Sky Sports: “I am delighted for him. He’s had a tough time off the pitch with a family bereavement so he will cherish that moment. He’s in the history books and he’s got the famous 1-0 win so you have to celebrate this. The game was a little bit more open from Sheffield United in the second-half with the changes they made and it helped a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wednesday striker Morrison, who scored 14 goals in 72 appearances during a two-year stint at Hillsborough, pointed to the introduction of Femi Seriki as a key reason why the derby went in favour of the Blades and also gave ‘huge credit’ to match-winner Campbell.

He said: “It was the changes. Seriki came on at right-back and made a big difference. Gilchrist is a better defender but Seriki wants to overlap and that’s how he can cause problems. That man (Campbell) deserves it. Too many people talk about strikers having six or seven touches, I would have gone throughout my whole career only having six or seven touches if I’d scored the winner in a big game like that. So it’s huge credit to him.”

Wednesday will return to action on Saturday week when they entertain Cardiff City on the same day United travel to Coventry City.