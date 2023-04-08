News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
57 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 hour ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Vincent Kompany fires warning to Sheffield United despite Burnley’s record promotion

Burnley promoted at record-early stage ahead of Blades clash on Monday night

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Vincent Kompany, the Burnley manager, has warned Sheffield United that his side have “plenty of motivation” to beat the Blades on Monday evening – despite already wrapping up promotion to the Premier League at a record-breaking stage.

No team since the rebranding of the Championship has been promoted at an earlier stage than Burnley, who regained their Premier League place at the first time of asking with victory at Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fresh prediction on promotion race and points totals for Blades, Boro and rivals

Most Popular

That result, coupled with United’s 1-0 victory over Wigan earlier on the day, saw the Blades go nine points clear of Boro and open up an eight-point gap over Luton Town in third. United also have a game in hand on both of their promotion rivals.

Unitedites were left hoping that Burnley would celebrate hard over the weekend after sealing promotion, perhaps with a view to not quite hitting their straps on Monday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Magician’, ‘Frustration’ - United player ratings v Wigan including rare 9/10

But Kompany quashed the theory, reminding interviewers of United’s 5-2 victory in the corresponding game at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and how that is proving more than enough motivation for his side to turn up on Monday.

Admitting he would allow his side to celebrate on Friday night, the former Manchester City defender added: “In the morning, they still have to come in!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m not a monster, they’ve earned it. I’ve experienced these moments myself and I hope the emotional momentum is worth a lot more than anything.

Blades boss explains Lowe absence and Sharp decision in Wigan win

“Celebrate, be happy, and tomorrow [Saturday], the coaching staff will be ready. I hope the players are, because it’s a big game Monday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports after victory at the Riverside, Kompany challenged his side to go on and finish the job of winning the Championship title – echoing the approach of United’s Chris Wilder, after the Blades won promotion from League One and didn’t drop another point in being crowned champions of the division.

“We can go for more now and that needs to be the aim,” Kompany added. “We’ll have a bit of a drink, and tomorrow I’m just as excited about the future.

Wigan boss’s verdict on Blades’ quality after defeat at Bramall Lane

“We haven’t won the Championship yet and that’s really important to me, and to all of us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked what emphasis would now go on the United game, Kompany admitted: “All the emphasis. We’ll do the opposition analysis as always we do.

“As you know, I don’t need to remind anyone of the last game we played against them, and it wasn’t a good day for us. Plenty of motivation for us there, don’t worry about that.”

Blades ticket chaos as fans exploit glitch to book Wembley seats early

United star up against Boro, Coventry men for prestigious award

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heckingbottom reveals Giggs transfer approach amid embargo frustration

BurnleyPromotionPremier LeagueBladesMiddlesbroughBoroLuton TownWigan