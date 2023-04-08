Vincent Kompany fires warning to Sheffield United despite Burnley’s record promotion

Burnley promoted at record-early stage ahead of Blades clash on Monday night

Vincent Kompany, the Burnley manager, has warned Sheffield United that his side have “plenty of motivation” to beat the Blades on Monday evening – despite already wrapping up promotion to the Premier League at a record-breaking stage.

No team since the rebranding of the Championship has been promoted at an earlier stage than Burnley, who regained their Premier League place at the first time of asking with victory at Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

That result, coupled with United’s 1-0 victory over Wigan earlier on the day, saw the Blades go nine points clear of Boro and open up an eight-point gap over Luton Town in third. United also have a game in hand on both of their promotion rivals.

Unitedites were left hoping that Burnley would celebrate hard over the weekend after sealing promotion, perhaps with a view to not quite hitting their straps on Monday evening.

But Kompany quashed the theory, reminding interviewers of United’s 5-2 victory in the corresponding game at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and how that is proving more than enough motivation for his side to turn up on Monday.

Admitting he would allow his side to celebrate on Friday night, the former Manchester City defender added: “In the morning, they still have to come in!

“I’m not a monster, they’ve earned it. I’ve experienced these moments myself and I hope the emotional momentum is worth a lot more than anything.

“Celebrate, be happy, and tomorrow [Saturday], the coaching staff will be ready. I hope the players are, because it’s a big game Monday.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after victory at the Riverside, Kompany challenged his side to go on and finish the job of winning the Championship title – echoing the approach of United’s Chris Wilder, after the Blades won promotion from League One and didn’t drop another point in being crowned champions of the division.

“We can go for more now and that needs to be the aim,” Kompany added. “We’ll have a bit of a drink, and tomorrow I’m just as excited about the future.

“We haven’t won the Championship yet and that’s really important to me, and to all of us.”

Asked what emphasis would now go on the United game, Kompany admitted: “All the emphasis. We’ll do the opposition analysis as always we do.

“As you know, I don’t need to remind anyone of the last game we played against them, and it wasn’t a good day for us. Plenty of motivation for us there, don’t worry about that.”

