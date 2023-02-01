Star Blades duo will remain at Bramall Lane until at least the summer despite strong top-flight interest

Sheffield United’s coaching staff do not anticipate any attitude or application issues from Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in the second half of the season, after top-flight interest in both players was rebuffed during the January transfer window.

Berge appeared destined for the Bramall Lane exit door, with Fulham pushing hard to sign him over the weekend and Newcastle United also interested, while Everton had a big bid, of £25m plus add-ons, rejected for Senegal star Ndiaye.

Any of those moves would have improved the players’ salaries; and considerably, in Ndiaye’s case. But despite fears amongst some supporters that the star duo may lose focus, both are happy and settled at Bramall Lane and did not seek moves away at any point.

The pair trained as normal on deadline day, preparing for this weekend’s Championship trip to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, and have been described as consummate professionals by those who work with them day in, day out at Shirecliffe.

In an era when players have been known to down tools and fail to turn up to training in a bid to earn a move elsewhere, there was never a fear of a repeat with Berge and Ndiaye. Even after Berge was left out of Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham, while United negotiated with Fulham over his potential exit, boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted one potential outcome was United agreeing a fee but the player refusing to go.

In the end it didn’t get that far, despite erroneous media reports of an issue with a medical at Fulham. Ndiaye spent part of deadline day at Ikea with his young family and although Berge’s representatives are thought to have been in London, it became a fruitless trip when word emanated from Bramall Lane that United were not doing business.

