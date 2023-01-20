A teenage motorcyclist has tragically died following a collision on Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield this morning.

It is reported South Yorkshire Police were called to the junction of Ecclesfield Road, Barrow Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of the city, at around 7.20am this morning (Friday, January 20), following reports of a collision between a lorry and an off-road motorcycle. Despite the best efforts of emergency response crews, the male motorcyclist from Rotherham, aged in his late teenage years, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, aged 19, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. The motorcycle and lorry were in a collision after pulling away from the junction. The road was closed this morning as emergency services responded to the incident.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone driving through the area at the time who may have dashcam footage of either of the vehicles in the run-up to the incident, to come forward. Information can be passed to officers by live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 131 of January 20, 2023. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]

