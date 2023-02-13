Man City loanee Tommy Doyle has missed last three games with a calf injury

Sheffield United could receive another midfield injury boost for Wednesday night’s crunch clash with Middlesbrough after Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City youngster, returned to training.

The City loanee has missed United’s last three matches with another calf problem, an issue which delayed his debut for the Blades after signing in the summer and then forced him to miss a chunk of games before the World Cup break.

Doyle’s last appearance for the Blades was the first FA Cup clash with Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, but he could return to the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

“Tommy’s trained today, he’s trained,” boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed on Monday afternoon. “So he might have a chance.”

Doyle’s return would represent another injury boost for Heckingbottom after John Fleck, United’s Scottish international, made his comeback from a leg injury that has plagued his season. Fleck made a cameo appearance off the bench in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea and is expected to be named in the matchday squad again against Middlesbrough as United look to further extend their 10-point gap over Michael Carrick’s side.

With skipper Billy Sharp out with an ankle injury, Oli McBurnie is expected to return to the starting line-up after marking his substitute appearance against old club Swansea with a late goal.

McBurnie is still battling for full fitness after an ankle injury and hernia surgery but Heckingbottom said: “He’s fine. Fitness wise he needs to get back to where we had him before the break, before he got injured against Rotherham.

“He missed a lot of football but he played well at Rotherham, we brought him off to look after him and it’s just about his body getting used to 90 minutes again.