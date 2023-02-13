Blades are 10 points ahead of Boro ahead of Wednesday night’s crunch clash at Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom has praised the job done at Middlesbrough by his opposite number Michael Carrick, ahead of Wednesday night's crunch Championship clash between the two promotion-chasers at Bramall Lane.

Carrick's Boro travel to South Yorkshire in good form, having won 10 of their last 12 Championship games, but will come up against a United team in brilliant rhythm themselves having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games with Saturday's 3-0 victory over Swansea City.

United are 10 points ahead of Boro in the table, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, and Heckingbottom said: "Michael has done a good, good job.

"There are lots of players who look like they're really comfortable in the set up and that brings the best out of them. They'll have a lot of confidence with their recent results and they'll bring that to Bramall Lane.

"We know it's going to be a really good, tough game and we're looking forward to it for that reason. They'll bring their following and we'll have our fans in full voice, Bramall Lane under lights ... it's going to be a good game."

Asked if the Boro game represented a good chance for United to extend their advantage, Heckingbottom added: "It is, but every game's an opportunity and we've been doing that. That's why we've created that gap.