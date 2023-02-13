Sharp limped out of Saturday’s victory over Swansea with an ankle injury

Billy Sharp is “a big doubt” for Sheffield United’s crunch clash against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after the Blades skipper limped out of Saturday’s victory over Swansea City.

The 37-year-old was withdrawn in the second half with an ankle injury and was wearing a protecting boot on Monday morning after receiving medical attention and X-rays to rule out a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Rhian Brewster already out and Oli McBurnie still working towards full fitness, Sharp’s absence against Michael Carrick’s side is a big blow for the Blades as they look to extend their lead over Boro - who travel to South Yorkshire third in the Championship but 10 points behind Heckingbottom’s side, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

“Billy’s a big doubt,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “He’s got a walking boot on, to take as much pressure as possible off that ankle. The X-ray was all clear but with the swelling, there’s certainly some damage. So we’ll look into that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big loss, because of the position he plays as well and where we’re light. We lost Reda [Khadra] when we let him go back to Brighton and were unable to bring someone in. We brought Will [Osula] back and he fractured his jaw. Then Daniel [Jebbison] was banned for three games and then we lost Bill.