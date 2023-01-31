News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Everton’s huge Iliman Ndiaye transfer bid revealed as Sheffield United make big promotion statement

Exclusive: The huge offer Blades turned down from Everton for star man Ndiaye despite financial woes

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United rejected a huge offer worth £25m plus add-ons for their star man Iliman Ndiaye in the final throes of this transfer window, The Star can reveal, despite their precarious financial situation.

Blades make huge call over Berge and Ndiaye futures amid PL interest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Senegal international was also thought to be of interest to Premier League side Bournemouth as top-flight clubs looked to exploit United’s ongoing financial uncertainty and pick up a bargain.

Most Popular

The Blades were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL earlier this month and initially considered selling Sander Berge, Ndiaye’s teammate, in a bid to raise the funds to pay the outstanding transfer monies owed. But after discussions with chief executive Stephen Bettis, owner Prince Abdullah decided that neither Berge nor Ndiaye were for sale and the money will have to be found by other avenues.

Ticket details announced for United v Wrexham replay as date confirmed

Everton made their bid for Ndiaye late in the window and their offer, of £25m, included add-ons on top. But United, determined to hold on to their prized asset in a bid to reach the Premier League this season, stood firm and rejected it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Toffees recently sacked manager Frank Lampard, appointing ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche as his successor in recent days. Second-bottom of the Premier League table, there is a real possibility that they could change places in the summer with United - who are effectively 13 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the Championship table, with a game in hand.

Spotlight falls on United embargo after Berge, Ndiaye transfer call

EvertonBladesBournemouth