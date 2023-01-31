Exclusive: The huge offer Blades turned down from Everton for star man Ndiaye despite financial woes

Sheffield United rejected a huge offer worth £25m plus add-ons for their star man Iliman Ndiaye in the final throes of this transfer window, The Star can reveal, despite their precarious financial situation.

The Senegal international was also thought to be of interest to Premier League side Bournemouth as top-flight clubs looked to exploit United’s ongoing financial uncertainty and pick up a bargain.

The Blades were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL earlier this month and initially considered selling Sander Berge, Ndiaye’s teammate, in a bid to raise the funds to pay the outstanding transfer monies owed. But after discussions with chief executive Stephen Bettis, owner Prince Abdullah decided that neither Berge nor Ndiaye were for sale and the money will have to be found by other avenues.

Everton made their bid for Ndiaye late in the window and their offer, of £25m, included add-ons on top. But United, determined to hold on to their prized asset in a bid to reach the Premier League this season, stood firm and rejected it.

