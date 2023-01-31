News you can trust since 1887
Ticket details announced for Sheffield United’s FA Cup replay v Wrexham as date confirmed

Blades and Wrexham drew 3-3 in first game at Racecourse Ground

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Sheffield United have confirmed ticket prices for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Wrexham, with the tie set to be screened live on ITV.

The first game, which finished 3-3, was screened on BBC and the two sides will do battle on TV again, with the game - on Tuesday, February 7 (7.45pm) - to be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX.

The winners will face Tottenham Hotspur at home in round five, and tickets are now on sale for Blades fans - priced at £20 for adults, £10 for seniors and young adults, and £5 for juniors under 18.

The John Street and south stands will be open for the game, with a limited number of tickets on the Kop also available.

Tickets went on sale today at 5.30pm for season ticket holders, with 2022/23 membership holders able to claim their seats from 9am on Friday, February 3.

The game will then go on general sale at 2pm that afternoon, with tickets limited to one per customer number.

Wrexham have been allocated 4,782 tickets for the game, after being given both ends of the Bramall Lane stand.

