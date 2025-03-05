Sheffield United’s free summer signing continues to prove an incredible bargain.

Sheffield United fans had a perfect view of their side’s second goal on Saturday, but who put the ball in the QPR net? Tyrese [bleep] Campbell.

It’s become a familiar sight for Blades supporters home and away, with last weekend’s thumping finish at Loftus Road Campbell’s seventh for the season. He is joint-top goalscorer now, sitting alongside Gus Hamer despite starting less than half as many games as the Dutchman. He’s played fewer minutes than Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster but has as many goals as the pair combined.

And for a free transfer who last summer was offloaded by Championship strugglers Stoke City, that’s some return. Then-Potters boss Steven Schumacher said at the time Campbell ‘probably hasn’t hit the heights of what his potential could be’ at the Bet365 Stadium but that potential is being hit at Bramall Lane.

Injury issues have had an obvious impact on the 25-year-old’s career - this season included - but minutes have been managed this time, with Campbell one of several attacking options and therefore not being leaned on two or three times a week. And so when those chances do come, the Blades striker is firing. Saturday’s goal at QPR was one for the highlight reel and it also garnered the attention of those outside the United sphere, with EFL expert Ali Maxwell highlighting Campbell’s ‘deadly’ finishing.

“Big contributions this season from Campbell, and it’s so pleasing to see,” he told the Not The Top 20 podcast. “Because, after leaving Stoke in the summer, I don’t think it was entirely obvious what would happen next for Campbell, which Championship teams would go in for him and whether they would have a good plan for him. I think you have to say that Blades have.

“He has had one hamstring injury, when maybe he went a little over into the red zone. But they have kind of wrapped him in cotton wool; and, in doing so, they’ve got the best out of him when he’s been on the pitch. His 26% shot conversion rate is no surprise to me anyway. We’ve been covering him since he was 19 or 20, and I remember saying then that I consider him and Jarrod Bowen to be two of the best finishers in the league, because of the accuracy and the speed at which they strike the ball.

“He’s always been a deadly finisher. For him to have the fifth-highest shot conversion in the league doesn’t really surprise me. He and Sheffield United deserve credit for how they’ve all settled together and found a way for him to contribute.”

While Saturday’s goal was particularly spectacular, Unitedites have been privy to Campbell’s clinical nature for most of the campaign. A smooth swivel and finish saw the forward open his Blades account against former club Stoke in October, kickstarting a red-hot run of six goals in eight games.

That ill-timed hamstring injury halted momentum in December and since returning in mid-January, goals had been almost impossible to come by. It took a 25-yard rocket for Campbell to get back on track last weekend and if that is followed by a run of form similar to the last one, then there is no doubt he will be considered one of this season’s best signings - if not the best.