Sheffield United host their former manager’s Preston at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Preston North End could be without midfielder Ali McCann for this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United following confirmation of a calf injury.

McCann was forced off 70 minutes into Preston’s 0-0 draw at home to Swansea City on Tuesday evening, adding further issues to a midfield already without four first-team regulars. Former Blades academy prospect Ben Whiteman has been out since January with an ankle injury, with Duane Holmes and Mads Frokjaer also absent midweek.

Stefan Thordarson was in the matchday squad initially but pulled out shortly before kick-off with Preston close to crisis in midfield. Heckingbottom does hope to have the Icelandic international back fit this weekend but the picture is not so clear for McCann.

Preston injury latest

“(Thordarson) felt his hamstring, so we ended up scanning it today and there's no damage, it's fine,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Evening Post. “But he went to walk and was still wary of it, sprinting and reluctant, so we can't take the chance. We just pulled him out altogether.

“The plan was for him to be on the bench but my conversations with him today at the ground and then him warming up and still aware... it was pointless even having him on the bench. If he's not confident coming on for 30 minutes for Ryan Ledson, for example, when we need him, then it's pointless. Stefan will be fine for the weekend. Calf (issue for McCann) - I don't know (if it’s bad) yet, we'll see.”

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw means Preston will head to Bramall Lane without a win in four league games, having last recorded a victory at Norwich City almost a month ago - albeit they did beat Burnley in the FA Cup last weekend. Injuries have done little to help Heckingbottom, who will no doubt be desperate to get one over on his former club.

Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane return

The Lilywhites have now kept back-to-back clean sheets, however, and four in their last six would suggest Heckingbottom is tightening things up at the back. He will likely make that a priority this weekend and gave an idea into what United can expect when analysing his side’s midweek draw.

“The plan was to play the exact same team and try and go again and then make changes on 60, but then we lose Steffy,” he added of the stalemate. “Then we changed shape and it didn't suit us. We knew we'd be losing control again, but to try and create more chances and have three on the top line. We didn't play enough forward passes so we had to make that tactical change back to the shape.

“But we were much better in terms of against the ball. We knew we'd be giving them a free pass, which was to the full backs all the time because of how narrow we were. But we couldn't impose our shape where we'd hurt them on them. They had passes, but they didn't create anything.”