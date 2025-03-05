Sheffield United boosted by "best in league" verdict amid battle for Premier League

Sheffield United “had Plymouth Argyle’s pants down” when they signed goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the summer - and he will only get better in the years to come. That’s the honest verdict of former Blades stopper Paddy Kenny, who believes the 25-year-old is the best in the Championship - ahead of the likes of Burnley’s James Trafford and Illan Meslier, of Leeds United.

United had to be patient in their pursuit of Cooper as uncertainty continued over the future ownership of the club but the initial fee they agreed - thought to be in the region of £2m, which will double if the Blades are promoted this season - has represented outstanding value for money. Cooper was in fine form once again as the Blades beat QPR at the weekend and enters Saturday’s clash with Preston North End looking for his 18th clean sheet of the season.

That may be short of Trafford’s remarkable record for Burnley but Kenny, who won promotion to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane and also represented the Republic of Ireland at senior level, would rather see Cooper between the posts at Bramall Lane. “He’s the best ‘keeper in the division,” said Kenny.

“There’s no one better than Michael at this level. To be honest - and I mean this with all due respect to Plymouth because I know there were reasons why - but what United have got Michael for is nothing short of ridiculous in this day and age.

"They did nothing wrong, but they’ve had Argyle’s pants down with that one. It’s an absolute steal when you look at how good he is. And, at his age, he’s only going to keep on getting better and better for the next five or six years.”

As well as his excellent shot-stopping abilities - in evidence at the weekend when he denied Ilias Chair and Yang Min-hyeok at Loftus Road - Cooper also brings a real calmness to United’s defence when balls come into their box and his excellent distribution ability marks him out as the ideal modern-day goalkeeper.

“As a goalkeeper, Michael is nowhere near his peak,” added Kenny, via SportsBoom.com. “It’s not one attribute that makes him so good. You’re talking about many attributes. His presence and demeanour really impress me.

"Obviously he can do all the basics of the job well, but he just seems unflappable and that’s a great quality to have in our position. Nothing really seems to get to him. He seems almost serene at times, like he’s in his own world and just totally focused on doing what he does. Concentration-wise, he’s obviously top drawer because he can have nothing to do and then suddenly pull out a key save or saves,” Kenny continued.

“If it’s nil-nil at the time, or even if there’s only one goal in the game, those stops are going to help - and will have helped - United turn potential draws or defeats into wins. Often, ‘keepers don’t get much recognition for that but they’re absolutely crucial."

“Michael isn’t the tallest, about six foot one. A while back, that might have counted against him when it shouldn’t have done because people got hung up on that kind of thing. Now, with all the stats that get looked at when players are analysed, those prove it doesn’t affect him at all.

“He still takes crosses successfully; he still dominates his area physically and he still makes crucial saves. He’s really good with his feet too, which has become a vitally important part of the game for ‘keepers now.

“He can play a pass and start things off or take the ball under pressure and do something constructive with it. There’s no more talented goalkeeper in the Championship. Michael, in my opinion, can only get better and better.”