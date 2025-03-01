How we rated Sheffield United’s players v QPR at Loftus Road

Sheffield United put a bit of pressure back on title rivals Leeds United with a display of invention and industry to beat QPR at Loftus Road. The Blades travelled south yesterday with many questioning their title credentials after Monday’s defeat to their West Yorkshire neighbours but they responded in style.

After Leeds dropped points at home to West Brom earlier in the day, United knew that victory in the capital would cut the gap to Daniel Farke’s side down to three points and they had the start they wanted when Ben Brereton Diaz gave them an early lead with a close-range header from Vini Souza’s cross.

His teammate Michael Cooper then helped keep United in the game with a string of key saves as QPR - who had a goal ruled out for offside as Michael Frey converted - ended the first half strongly. But it was United who got the vital next goal, with Tyrese Campbell turning and smashing his effort high into the home side’s net after linking up with Brereton Diaz.

The home side set up a nervy finish when Frey converted from the penalty spot, after Harrison Burrows was adjudged to have blocked a right-wing cross with his arm, but United stood firm to see out a big three points in the capital. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players...

Michael Cooper 8

Had the best view in the stadium for the first 20 minutes as United dominated in front of him. Still, he stayed switched on and came up with a big save down to his left when Min-Hyeok let fly from outside the box. Cooper saw it late with Choudhury in the way, but he was down to his left to save - and crucially palm it away from danger with a couple of home forwards lurking and looking for a simple tap-in.

From there his afternoon got steadily busier, though, with a good stop preventing Chair from finding the bottom corner with a curling effort before Cooper palmed away Paal’s resulting corner kick which was heading for the back of the United net before the ‘keeper got a vital touch.

A more straightforward second half for the former Plymouth man who was only beaten from the penalty spot, Frey’s effort sending him the wrong way after Burrows was penalised for handball

Hamza Choudhury 6

Back in the side at the not-completely-alien position of right-back with Clarke absent and was quickly into his work here with a good early challenge to snuff out the danger from Chair inside the first minute of the game. But was left walking something of a tightrope after picking up a cheap booking inside the first 15 minutes for tugging back Varane as he looked to break free down the left.

The Leicester loanee was fortunate that a weak header from a right-wing cross didn’t cost United as Min-Hyeok dragged a shot just wide of Cooper’s left-hand post and incensed home fans in the Stan Bowles stand as he took his time over throw-ins.

Those same supporters were baying for a red card again in the second half when the lively Min-Hyeok got the better of Choudhury who upended him, but ref Kirk kept his yellow in his pocket on that occasion when a different player may well have seen yellow. Sensibly replaced not long after as he was probably on his last warning by then

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Serenaded throughout the first half with a elongated rendition of his chant from the away end but a bit of carelessness almost cost him and United on the brink of half-time when he was robbed of the ball in a dangerous area and Morgan elected to shoot rather than square to a teammate in acres of space and Robinson bailed out his teammate with a big block.

Booked just after the hour mark for alleged timewasting although the Bosnian looked aggrieved by the decision after leaving a free-kick he had won moments earlier to ‘keeper Cooper to take. But otherwise barely put a foot wrong on a challenging afternoon

A warrior display from the captain. Back on familiar turf as a former QPR man and up against a formidable physical threat in the burly Frey but dealt with that well, repelling everything that came near him in the air. Wilder talks about culture carriers and in the former Liverpool man he has a great example

Took a whack in the face as he and Burrows collided in the dying seconds, such was his determination to keep the ball out of the back of the net

Harrison Burrows 5

United paid the price in the first game between these sides earlier in the season when he and Robinson went for the same aerial ball and they almost befell the same fate early on here as Burrows jumped in and Frey won the flick-on, but the cross was poor and United got away with it - although Burrows didn’t escape without an earful from his skipper.

Penalised with 20 to go for handball and conceded a penalty with an almost identical incident that he got away with against Leeds on Monday night, as he turned his back in mid-air and the cross hit his elbow area - this time ref Kirk gave in to the crowd’s appeals and pointed to the spot, with Frey converting to halve the deficit and set up a nervy finish

Vini Souza 7.5

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leeds and was close to his commanding best again here in the middle of the park. So solid defensively, so often using his strength to outmuscle opponents and nick the ball off them at opportune moments, and so often composed when United won the ball back as well.

One key moment early on saw him take charge over Hamer after the United No.8 won back the ball and it proved to be a top decision as his floated cross was flicked home by Brereton Diaz to send United ahead. There were odd moments where he was a little careless in possession but he is a ridiculous player at this level and showed that once again

Sydie Peck 7

Forced off early in the game by ref Kirk with blood pouring from his nose but after some running repairs he was back on, with QPR sending a driven shot just wide while he was watching from the sidelines. A touch careless on the ball at times in the first half and lost it in some dangerous areas but was also composed at other moments as United sprayed the ball around nicely.

Never found wanting in a physical challenge either, even clattering into teammate Brewster late on as he tried to win the ball back for his side. What a season the young man is having in the middle of the park, with a maturity that belies his tender years - even if he occasionally makes the type of mistake that young players are prone to

Gus Hamer 7

Back in the side from the start as one of two changes and showed great tenacity in the build-up to United’s opener to press Min-Hyeok and win the ball back in a dangerous position. Never stopped looking to make something happen for United and had a slight penalty shot in the first half when he was upended by home ‘keeper Nardi, but it would have been pretty soft.

Rather crudely scythed down early in the second half by Jimmy Dunne, who could have been a teammate had United’s bid for him last month been accepted, and saw him deservedly carded. Then replaced just after the hour mark by Brewster as boss Wilder sensibly opted to protect one of his key men

Callum O’Hare 6

Perhaps couldn’t get the control on a frantic game he’d have liked - although there were some nice moments of close control and composure in tight spaces - but you can’t fault his work ethic, tirelessly hassling any QPR man who dared to put his foot on his ball and leading the away side press that caused some nervy moments for the hosts. Made way for McCallum with just over 15 to go after running himself into the ground

Ben Brereton Diaz 7

Started on the right of attack with Hamer back and took advantage of some slightly generous defending from the home side to ghost in and flick the Blades in front, although that shouldn’t take anything away from the quality of the finish past Nardi in the home goal.

The Chile international put in a good shift on the wing and was a threat in the air, too, with a couple of dangerous flick-ons before linking up nicely with Campbell for his goal. Booked later on for a textbook professional foul as Min-Hyeok looked to get away down the QPR left.

Had a huge chance to settle the game for United with 10 to go when Cannon carried the ball down the left and picked him out in acres of space, but he rushed his shot first-time and skewed it badly wide when he really should have hit the target

Tyrese Campbell 8

His first-half display won’t make any highlights reels but this was a proper lone centre-forward display from Campbell, who worked the channels tirelessly to offer United an outlet and kept centre-halves Cook and Edwards occupied al afternoon long to bring O’Hare, Hamer et al into play.

But then he came into his own in the second with a joke of a finish high into the QPR net for 2-0, after initially holding the ball up to bring Brereton Diaz into play before getting the return. He looked around, saw not a great deal of options before smashing it into the top corner to send Unitedites behind that goal absolutely barmy. Replaced by Cannon later on after a tireless shift

Subs: Rhian Brewster n/a

Came on for Hamer in the No.10 role and helped United see the game out, having a late chance to seal the points after being sent through on goal but he couldn’t quite get his shot away before a last-gasp tackle denied the opportunity

Femi Seriki n/a

Replaced Choudhury on his return from injury with the stand-in right-back at risk of a red card after picking up an earlier yellow. Showed some youthful ambition late on when he picked up the ball in a tight spot and instead of booting it clear saw the chance to stretch his legs and had beaten three men before he was eventually fouled close to the halfway line

Also used: McCallum, Cannon, Holding