The Preston boss was left in a similar predicament during Sheffield United’s 2023 FA Cup run.

Paul Heckingbottom will once again face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup without a key loanee later this month - having done so as Sheffield United boss two years ago.

Preston North End booked their place in the quarter-finals after beating Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 last weekend, with their reward for the victory a home tie against top-flight and Champions League outfit Aston Villa. But one Lilywhite will not be able to reap that reward, with defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan from Villa Park and therefore ineligible.

FA regulations regarding the use of loan players in the competition explicitly state: “The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending club.” And so 22-year-old Kesler-Hayden will be forced to sit out what could have been a career highlight.

Heckingbottom’s United Deja-vu

Heckingbottom is no stranger to the issue, having lost loan pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle - the latter even scoring the winner against Blackburn Rovers to send his side into the last-four - for United’s 2023 FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City at Wembley. The former Blades boss was vocal in his desire to change the rules back then and his stance remains the same.

“Yeah, listen, it's harsh,” Heckingbottom, who returns to Bramall Lane this weekend, told the Lancashire Evening Post following confirmation of his side’s quarter-final opponent. “Sheffield United, when we played Man City in the semis at Wembley, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee couldn't play. It's the only competition; it's an FA rule. I think they should change it. I've asked Peter (Ridsdale) and Ben (Rhodes) to check if they have this year!

“I'm sure Villa would want him to play in an FA Cup quarter-final. They've been delighted with how it's going for him so yeah... I know City would have loved their young lads to play in that semi-final. Unfortunately, it was out of our hands.”

Heartbreak for Blades loan pair

Doyle and McAtee travelled down to Wembley with their Blades teammates almost two years ago but were made to watch from the stands as parent club Manchester City won 3-0. United were undoubtedly hampered by the ineligibility of two of their most consistent performers that season, with Heckingbottom calling for a rule change back then as well.

Heckingbottom was planning to have a conversation with City manager Pep Guardiola after learning they would meet at Wembley, but the FA ruling took it out of their hands. And the manager’s comments at the time echoed those made in the aftermath of Preston’s last-eight draw.

“There would have to be discussions,” Heckingbottom admitted before the 2023 semi-final clash was confirmed. “They are here with us. But they are their (Manchester City’s) players.

“It might get looked at, the loans. I know there’s been a lot of talk about it. From growing up, I’ve always been used to the fact you can’t play against your parent club. This is the first time I’ve seen the bad side of it because I know these lads are desperate to play.”