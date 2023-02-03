Ben Osborn admits he is loving life in the Steel City on and off the pitch as he hopes to negotiate a new contract with Sheffield United - once the club's ownership situation is resolved.

The 28-year-old is one of a dozen Blades stars who are scheduled to reach the end of their current deals this summer, as things stand.

After seeing the one-year option in his contract exercised last year, Osborn would have to renegoiate a fresh contract if his Bramall Lane career is to continue beyond the end of June - a situation he appeared to be pretty relaxed about when he sat down to face the media ahead of this weekend's clash with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

United are in the middle of a takeover, with Nigerian Dozy Mmobuosi's bid for control of Bramall Lane being scrutnised by the EFL, and Osborn said: "Nothing changes for me. There's no point starting negotiations at the moment with the ownership.

"So it's really clear for me; have a good end to the season and hopefully, something's there at the end. If not, it is what it is."

Asked if he would like to stay, Osborn added: "Definitely. Fingers crossed we finish the season strongly and get to where we want to be.

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United replaces Billy Sharp: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I love it here. I've had an unbelievable time. I love the city. Being from Derby, I think Sheffield's a massive city and it feels like there's always loads going off.

"The club, too. When I first came, it was unbelievable. The club was on a massive high and beating some top teams in the Premier League and to have a big season now would mean a lot.

"The people have been so welcoming and we've made friends everywhere we've lived in Sheffield. It just feels like there's quite a bit more going on in this city, compared to what I'm used to."

Osborn joined United soon after their last promotion to the Premier League, in the summer of 2019, and after threatening to qualify for Europe and eventually finishing ninth in their first season, they suffered badly without fans at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and were relegated.

"That's been on my mind ever since that season, really," Osborn added.

"I want to get back there and have another crack at it, especially with fans. To do it with Sheffield United would be amazing.

"We want to get back there. The fans have been brilliant this season, 30,000 every week. We want them Premier League days back, definitely."

Osborn made his 100th appearance in Blades colours during their 3-3 draw with Wrexham last weekend and will hope to feature again at the New York Stadium after making a recent return from troublesome hamstring injuries that have disrupted his season.

United make the short trip over the border second in the Championship table and hoping to extend their 12-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough.