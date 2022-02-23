Not the imposters masquerading as a team with designs on promotion they beat so emphatically earlier this term.

Emboldened by results under their new manager Paul Heckingbottom and entering the fixture on the back of an eight match unbeaten run, United certainly made good on that promise; substitute Ben Davies scoring the only goal of an utterly captivating clash between these top six contenders deep into added time.

The result lifts them back into the play-off positions, a point behind their fifth placed opponents who saw Reda Khadra miss from the penalty spot. More importantly, having been reduced to 10 men following Charlie Goode’s dismissal midway through the second-half, the manner in which it was achieved will fuel United’s sense of destiny and self-belief.

Goode’s error of judgement, on his full United debut following a loan move from Brentford, was the only sour note of an otherwise memorable occasion for Heckingbottom. With a number of defenders already out of action, the hosts could have done without losing him for their forthcoming meetings against Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

“United, they’re from a steel town like me,” Rovers’ Tony Mowbray said afterwards. “So you know they’re going to fight.”

Chris Basham, the player responsible for telling their Championship rivals that United are back with bad intentions, missed out on the return with Mowbray’s side. So too did Rhian Brewster, whose superb finish at the start of November’s contest proved to be the only positive of an otherwise miserable afternoon. They weren’t the only members of Heckingbottom’s squad absent, with Jayden Bogle and David McGoldrick also on the casualty list.

But news that George Baldock had recovered from the knock which had put his own participation in doubt was a rare piece of good news for United on the injury front. It was a low drive from the wing-back which, despite being saved by Thomas Kaminski, let Rovers know Basham’s words were no empty threat.

Sheffield United's Charlie Goode and Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Baldock’s drive signalled the start of a passage of play which saw the Belgian and his defence come under serious pressure. It included a disallowed effort from Rhys Norrington-Davies and a rare collector’s item; otherwise known as a mistake from Billy Sharp, who headed wide unmarked at the far post.

Rovers, however, possess the same resilience Mowbray demonstrated during his own playing days. A redoubtable centre-half for Middlesbrough, Celtic and Ipswich Town, the 58-year-old will have been impressed by how the visitors negotiated their way through that period before carving some openings of their own. Oliver Norwood, the United midfielder, produced a brave block to prevent Sam Gallagher from testing Wes Foderingham while Reda Khadra went close with a long-range free-kick.

Perhaps mindful of how the hosts had begun the first, Rovers made sure the early exchanges of the second belonged to them. At least until John Fleck tested Kaminski’s handling and Morgan Gibbs-White’s follow-up was blocked.

So too, after Goode had walked, was Khadra’s centre. By John Egan’s hand. But the forward, on loan from Brighton, saw his shot from 12 yards parried clear by Foderingham. Davies, though, made no mistake; sweeping home after Oli McBurnie and Jack Robinson had made a nuisance of themselves following a John Fleck corner.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage