United had Charlie Goode sent off in the second half, and then watched Wes Foderingham save a penalty from Reda Khadra as Rovers looked to take advantage of their extra man.

But they couldn’t find a way past Foderingham, and were hit with a sucker-punch in injury time as substitute Ben Davies pounced to score the winner for the Blades.

“It looked like men against boys for 20 minutes in the first half,” Mowbray admitted.

“But do they dig in and put their bodies on their line, and did their athleticism and legs come to fore as the game wore on? Definitely.

“This team is full of athleticism and legs. I don’t think we’re a great football team, who play like Man City.

“We’re one who graft and work hard and ask questions of the opposition physically and I thought we did that.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray during the game against Sheffield United: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“Yet it wasn’t to be at the end.”

Rovers now haven’t won, or scored, in five games and were without their star man Ben Brereton at Bramall Lane.

“Whether that be a scrappy goal, a goal from a corner like theirs, a penalty kick, we have to find a way to score goals to win matches,” Mowbray added.

“In this recent run we’ve had a couple of 0-0 draws, earlier in the season we were winning them 1-0.