Charlie Goode was sent off for a rash challenge on Reda Khadra in the second half, while the Rovers man also saw a penalty saved by Wes Foderingham after John Egan handled his cross.
The Blades go within a point of Rovers in the battle for promotion, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Millwall.
Here’s how our man rated the Blades players on an evening to remember at Bramall Lane …
1. Wes Foderingham 8.5
After so many untroubled afternoons and evenings in the Blades goal, Foderingham was finally tested - and how he stood up to it. A stunning penalty save secured yet another clean sheet, and there was another impressive stop when a shot was deflected goalwards.
Photo: Mike Egerton
2. George Baldock 7
After rediscovering his taste for scoring against Swansea, he had United's first real chance of the game early on here but his well-struck shot was palmed away well by Kaminski. Given a tough test by Khadra
Photo: Mike Egerton
3. Charlie Goode 4
In the side for his full debut with Basham injured, he sent Bramall Lane wild with a good 50/50 challenge and that maybe psyched him up a little too much for his next challenge, which saw him rightly sent off for a challenge on Khedra
Photo: Mike Egerton
4. John Egan 6
Will have been a relieved man when he was robbed in his own half by Gallagher, only for Buckley to plant the resulting shot wide of Foderingham's goal. Was an even more relieved man when he gave away a penalty in the second half, but Foderingham came to his rescue
Photo: Simon Bellis