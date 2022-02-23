Sheffield United boss praises "11th man" crowd in victory over Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Oliver McBurnie and Sander Berge following victory over Blackburn Rovers: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Blackburn also missed a penalty in the second half as Wes Foderingham saved Reda Khadra’s spot-kick, after Charlie Goode had seen red for a poor challenge on the young German.

Referee Matthew Donohue was roundly booed off after the game, incensing Blades fans with a number of inconsistent decisions.

Heckingbottom had no complaints with the red card or the penalty, but insisted Donohue got most other decisions wrong.

“It’s the best way to win,” Heckingbottom said.

“I think the referee helped us but I think the game showed everything we’ve been trying to do. We were playing third in the league, a good side.

“We’ve been speaking about clean sheets but when you’re down to 10 men, it can help you get the three points as we did today.

“It’s a red card, I’ve got no arguments. He got that right. It’s a penalty, I can’t argue with that, but he got everything else wrong.

“The decisions and Wes’s save meant our fans became our 11th man in the end, which was really important.”

Heckingbottom’s side return to action this weekend, away at Millwall, and remain sixth after Huddersfield Town’s own injury-time victory over Cardiff City at home.